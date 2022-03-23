Over 50 Lakh Children Aged 12-14 Years Given 1st Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Wednesday that over 50 lakh children in the 12 to 14 years age group had been administered with their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Another feather in the cap of the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 50 lakh youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine Extremely proud of our young warriors! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine.”