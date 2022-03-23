Over 50 Lakh Children Aged 12-14 Years Given 1st Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Wednesday that over 50 lakh children in the 12 to 14 years age group had been administered with their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Another feather in the cap of the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 50 lakh youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine Extremely proud of our young warriors! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine.”
The inoculation of children between 12 to 14 years of age against Covid-19 virus began in India on March 16 with the Corbevax vaccine, reported ANI.
The government had also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years of age in order to receive the precaution dose.
The Union health minister had tweeted, “Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the ' #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi ji, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine.”
Government data had notified earlier that two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days.
The government further informed that India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.89 crores (1,81,89,15,234) as per data till 7 am today.