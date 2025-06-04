Assam Flood Update: Teen Missing in Dhubri Beel, Hajo Bridge Collapses

Assam continues to reel under the dual blow of natural tragedies, with heartbreaking incidents reported from Dhubri and Hajo districts. In Dhubri's Fakirganj area, a Class 9 student has gone missing after falling into a waterbody, prompting an ongoing rescue operation. Meanwhile, in Hajo, floodwaters have washed away a crucial bamboo bridge over the Kalajal River, cutting off access for thousands, including students from multiple villages. These events underscore the urgent need for stronger infrastructure and disaster preparedness in flood-prone regions of the state.
Dhubri: A tragic incident has unfolded in Fakirganj Pachmarhi area of Dhubri district, where a Class 9 student has gone missing after falling into a waterbody. The missing student has been identified as 15-year-old Ariful Islam, a resident of Bochaimari village.
According to reports, Ariful went missing on Monday after he accidentally fell into the Bochamari Beel. Local residents, along with a team from Fakirganj Police, launched a search operation immediately after the incident, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
On Tuesday morning, at around 9 AM, an SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team joined the search alongside Fakirganj Police. However, as of the time of reporting, Ariful’s body has yet to be recovered.
The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the local community, with residents anxiously awaiting news as rescue teams continue their efforts.
Hajo: In yet another grim consequence of the rising Brahmaputra, floodwaters have swept away a vital bamboo bridge connecting Milpara and Tapabari in Hajo, severely disrupting local connectivity. The bridge, constructed over the Kalajal River and a tributary of the Brahmaputra, served as a lifeline for thousands of residents in the riverine (char) areas.
With the collapse of the bridge, daily commuting has become a major challenge, especially for students. Locals report that nearly 1,000 students from at least nine surrounding villages used the bridge regularly to attend schools in Hajo, Ramdia, and Barchali. The sudden washout has left both the general public and students stranded, as the only accessible route now lies underwater.
Residents have appealed to the Kamrup district administration for immediate assistance and alternative arrangements for transportation. They have also urged the state government to expedite the construction of a permanent concrete bridge in the area.
It is worth noting that the Assam government’s Public Works Department (PWD) had earlier approved the construction of a concrete bridge connecting Milpara and Tapabari. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had called for the work to begin during the post-monsoon Khuruli season. However, the project remains incomplete, leaving the vulnerable population at the mercy of seasonal floods.
