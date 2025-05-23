Assam: Bir Lachit Sena Leader Detained by Doomdooma Police

The joint secretary of the Tinsukia district committee of Bir Lachit Sena, Abhishek Borah, was detained by Doomdooma Police from his residence for questioning.

Advertisment

Borah had recently expressed strong criticism over the manner in which former AASU General secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah was arrested and presented in court. He condemned the act of handcuffing Baruah and escorting him to the court premises, describing it as disrespectful and inappropriate. He was also actively involved in the protests held in response to the incident.

According to sources, the police took Borah to the station from his residence in Doomdooma late at night for interrogation. Official reasons for the detention have not been disclosed as of now.