Assam EC Sets April 2 for RHAC Elections, Counting on April 4

The Assam State Election Commission has announced the election schedule for the 36 constituencies of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). The polls are set to take place on April 2, with counting scheduled for April 4.

Advertisment

As per the notification issued on Friday, March 7, candidates must file their nominations by March 15 between 11 AM and 3 PM. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 17 at 11 AM, followed by the publication of the list of validly nominated candidates on the same day. The deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations is set for March 19 by 3 PM, after which the final list of contesting candidates will be published.

Polling will be held on April 2 from 7 AM to 3 PM across 630 designated polling stations. In the event of a re-poll, voting will take place on April 3 within the same timeframe. Counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on April 4, with the final results expected to be declared on the same day.

A total of 4,45,586 eligible voters—comprising 2,16,181 males, 2,29,394 females, and 11 others—will cast their votes in the upcoming elections. The RHAC elections also include seat reservations: 25 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, six for women, and 11 remain unreserved.

The election commission has set a maximum expenditure limit of ₹2.50 lakh per candidate. Regarding campaign regulations, recognized national and state political parties can appoint up to 20 star campaigners, while registered unrecognized parties are allowed a maximum of 10.

The announcement marks the beginning of the electoral process for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, a crucial governance body for the region. With preparations now underway, all eyes will be on the candidates and political parties as they gear up for the polls.