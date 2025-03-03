'Challenging Us Is Like Searching for Tortoise Eggs on a Mountain': Assam BJP

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies, accusing them of hiding their political failures behind Rabindranath Tagore’s songs and verses from the Bhagavad Gita as their so-called opposition unity collapses.

In a strongly worded statement issued today, the BJP ridiculed the Congress for what it described as a desperate attempt to mask its embarrassment after yet another failed show of unity among opposition parties in Assam. The saffron party asserted that the Congress, along with a handful of politically irrelevant parties, attempted a fleeting and superficial display of strength in Assam’s political landscape, only to see their fragile coalition descend into disarray.

Opposition ‘Unity’ a Repeated Farce, Says BJP

The BJP’s Assam unit emphasized that the drama of opposition unity is nothing new, as similar efforts have been staged repeatedly under different banners over the years. However, these alliances have lacked credibility and public support, as most of the participating parties do not have a significant mass base.

The BJP further alleged that Congress itself has been accused of betrayal by its own allies, making a mockery of its claims of unity. Ironically, several regional parties that claim to be protectors of Assamese interests have now aligned with the Congress—the same party that, according to the BJP, was responsible for the brutal killing of 855 Assamese youths.

"For these opportunistic forces, power is the only goal—ethics be damned," the Assam BJP stated, calling the alliance an unholy and unethical coalition.

BJP: A Structurally Robust Force in Assam

Reaffirming its dominance in the state, the BJP highlighted its strong organizational structure and disciplined cadre base. Over the past six to seven months, BJP workers have successfully conducted a massive membership drive and completed grassroots-level organizational elections without internal conflicts, factionalism, or disputes—a stark contrast to the opposition’s infighting, the party claimed.

‘Challenging BJP Is Like Searching for Tortoise Eggs on a Mountain’

Dismissing any serious political challenge from the opposition, the Assam BJP likened their efforts to “searching for tortoise eggs on a mountain”—a futile and impossible task. The party asserted that a fragmented, ideologically contradictory, and media-hyped coalition can never pose a real challenge to the BJP, which remains the most disciplined, structurally strong, and electorally formidable force in Assam.