Assam BJP Chief Among 17 MPs Selected for Sansad Ratna Award 2025

BJP Assam Pradesh President and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia has been selected for the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award 2025. The selection was made by a jury board chaired by Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Instituted by the Prime Point Foundation in 2010 on the suggestion of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the Sansad Ratna Award recognises outstanding parliamentary performance based on data provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and PRS Legislative Research. Saikia is the first Member of Parliament from the Northeast to receive this honour.

For the current year, 17 MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been selected. Additionally, two Parliamentary Standing Committees—the Standing Committee on Finance and the Standing Committee on Agriculture—have also been honoured.

Other MPs selected include Bhartruhari Mahtab, N. K. Premachandran, Supriya Sule, Shrirang Appa Barne, Smita Uday Wagh, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Praveen Patel, Ravindra Kishan Shukla, Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Bidyut Baran Mahato, P. P. Chaudhary, Madan Rathore, and C. N. Annadurai.

Expressing his gratitude on social media platform X, Saikia stated, “Deeply honoured to be selected for the Sansad Ratna Award 2025, which recognises top-performing MPs based on data from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and PRS Legislative Research. Instituted in 2010 on the suggestion of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, this award is a true symbol of people’s recognition. My sincere thanks to the Jury Committee and civil society. I dedicate this to the people of Assam and reaffirm my commitment to serve with integrity and dedication.”

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has formally congratulated Saikia on this achievement.