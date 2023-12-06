Assam BJP MLA, Youth Leader Risk Facing 'Show-Cause' Notice

Naharkatia MLA in Assam and the president of the state cricket association, Taranga Gogoi is likely to face disciplinary action, reports on Wednesday claimed.
According to the reports, Taranga Gogoi, who was absent from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit meeting at the state headquarters in Guwahati held on Tuesday (December 5), now faces a show-cause notice.
Along with Taranga Gogoi, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president is also facing the risk of a show-cause notice. Sidhanku Ankur Barua is the state president of BJYM.
The reports stated that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was irked by the absence of Taranga Gogoi in the meeting which was over the strategy for the BJP in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.
Meanwhile, during the meeting, an MLA reportedly questioned the activeness of the Titabor unit youth wing of the saffron party, which brought Sidhanku Ankur Barua under the scanner.
The Assam CM directed the state BJP general secretary, Diplu Ranjan Sarma to look into the matter urgently.
Further information in this regard is awaited.