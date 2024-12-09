Assam: Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra, Infant Goes Missing

A boat accident occurred on the Brahmaputra River in Satkata Char area on Monday, straddling the borders of Bongaigaon district's Jogighopa and Goalpara district's Pancharatna.

The mishap took place when a passenger boat, carrying approximately 35-40 people, suddenly capsized during its journey from Usungar Char to Chapar Bazar.

The motorized passenger boat, which included men, women, and children, was reportedly en route when it encountered the tragic accident. While most passengers were rescued alive, a 1.5-month-old infant remains missing.

According to reports, the boat sank entirely, submerging under the mighty Brahmaputra. Local river police from Majer Alga promptly arrived at the scene and launched search and rescue operations. However, despite their efforts, the whereabouts of the missing infant remain unknown as of now.

This accident has once again highlighted the perils of water transportation in the region and raised concerns over safety measures for such journeys.