Assam: Missing Rescuer's Body Recovered 6 Days After Dinjan Boat Accident

The body of Manoj Payaria, who went missing after a tragic boat accident in Dinjan, Chabua, Assam, was found six days later.

Payaria disappeared under mysterious circumstances while attempting to rescue passengers, causing widespread concern.

Reports indicate that despite his heroic efforts to save others, Manoj was later denied permission to board the same boat he had helped rescue people from.

Amrish Mipun emerged as the key suspect, accused of preventing Manoj from boarding the boat due to a personal conflict. Following the incident, Mipun went into hiding, prompting the Jonai police to launch a manhunt in the Dodhia area.

Mipun, the prime accused in the tragedy, surrendered to the police at Jonai police station in Dhemaji district last Wednesday and was subsequently handed over to Tinsukia police for further investigation.

During questioning, Mipun confessed to blocking Manoj from boarding the boat due to their personal dispute. He also admitted to pushing Manoj into the water by kicking him in the chest, which led to the tragic event.