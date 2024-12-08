CM Sarma Performs Bhumi Pujan for Palashbari-Sualkuchi Bridge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for a new 4-lane road bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Western Guwahati on Sunday. The bridge, which will connect Palashbari in the south with Sualkuchi, the state’s silk capital in the north, is set to be a game-changer in regional connectivity.

The formal event took place at Bathan Pam in Sualkuchi, marking the beginning of construction for this much-anticipated infrastructure project.

CM Sarma expressed his enthusiasm on Twitter, saying, “Marking another milestone in our infrastructural journey, the 12.21 km long Palashbari-Sualkuchi Bridge will bridge the gap between two important places and boost connectivity in the State.”

The project, initially laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023, is expected to cost Rs 3197.20 crore and is being funded with the support of the New Development Bank (NDB), which approved a $300 million loan in 2019. The 12.21 km bridge will include a 3.6 km long cable-stayed portion, a 5.61 km approach on the Palashbari side, and a 3 km approach on the Sualkuchi side, including wetland approach viaducts.

The construction contract was awarded to the Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), whose successful bid outpaced SP Singla Constructions. The bridge will link Palashbari on National Highway 17 to Sualkuchi via the Bongshar-Sualkuchi Road, enhancing access to key landmarks such as the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and the upcoming Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, located near the southern end of the bridge.

This bridge is a significant part of the state’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure along the Brahmaputra River. It joins a list of other major bridge projects underway, such as the 6-lane Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, which is nearing completion and set to open next year.

Additionally, the Guwahati Ring Road project is seeing progress with another bridge being constructed in Eastern Guwahati, while several other key projects are in the pipeline.

Among these is the second bridge between Jogighopa and Pancharatna, India’s longest 20 km Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, and the Jorhat-Majuli bridge, all under construction. Plans also include a rail-road bridge at Saraighat in Guwahati, a tunnel under the Brahmaputra in central Assam, and a bridge between Morigaon and Darrang districts, with construction set to begin soon. A bridge linking Sivasagar and Lakhimpur districts is also under consideration.

This latest bridge marks a major step in Assam’s infrastructural development, ensuring better connectivity across the state and enhancing access to important economic, educational, and transportation hubs.