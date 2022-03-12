Assam: Bodies Of 2 Girls Recovered From Burhi Dihing River

In a shocking incident, bodies of two missing girls were recovered from Burhi Dihing River in Duliajan in Assam on Saturday.

The two girls reportedly went missing on Friday having gone to take a bath in the river.

In search of the girls, their family members had lodged reports at the police station following which a search party was sent out to look for them.

The local police along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation in search of the two students.

Earlier today morning, their bodies were recovered from the river. The deceased girls have been identified as Sushmita Das and Anita Das.