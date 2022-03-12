Assam: Bodies Of 2 Girls Recovered From Burhi Dihing River

In a shocking incident, bodies of two missing girls were recovered from Burhi Dihing River in Duliajan in Assam on Saturday.
The two girls reportedly went missing on Friday having gone to take a bath in the river.
In search of the girls, their family members had lodged reports at the police station following which a search party was sent out to look for them.
The local police along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation in search of the two students.
Earlier today morning, their bodies were recovered from the river. The deceased girls have been identified as Sushmita Das and Anita Das.
A family member said, “The girls had gone to school at 9 am but after they did not return at around 3 pm, we went out looking for them. We were told by the school authorities that they did not attend classes.”
“We further asked around but people had not seen them. At around 12 midnight, we reported the matter to the police. Today morning police called us in and we went looking for them near the river,” he said.
He further said, “We found a shoe lying on the riverside after which boat teams were sent out and the bodies were recovered from the river.”
Meanwhile, the reason behind their death has not been ascertained yet, and police are further investigating the matter for involvement of any foul play.