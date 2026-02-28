Floodplains to Financial Freedom: Assam Woman Builds Bogori Empire

In the fertile floodplains of the Dhansiri River in Assam’s Khumtai, rows of lush green bushes heavy with ripe Bogori tell a story of grit, vision and self-reliance. At the centre of this transformation stands Jayashree Bodo, a woman entrepreneur who has turned three bighas of land into a thriving Indian Jujube enterprise, generating steady income and creating employment opportunities for other rural women.

For the past three years, Jayashree has been cultivating improved varieties of Indian Jujube, locally known as Bogori, on nearly three bighas of land. What began as a simple idea has today become a sustainable source of livelihood, not only for her family but also for five to six other women from her locality who now work alongside her.

Turning Idea Into Opportunity

Jayashree recalls that the idea of starting Bogori farming struck her after visiting various markets across the Golaghat district. Observing the demand and profitability of the fruit, she realised there was untapped potential waiting in her own backyard.

“It has been three years since I started,” she said while speaking to Pratidin Time. “I have around three bighas of land under cultivation. There are three to four improved varieties of Bogori here. Many traders come to buy from me every day.”

Her fields currently yield between 1.5 and 2 quintals of Bogori daily during the peak season. The fresh produce is supplied to different markets across the Golaghat district, ensuring consistent demand. Annually, her earnings range between Rs 1.5 lakh and over Rs 2 lakh, a remarkable achievement in a rural setting where traditional farming often struggles to generate stable returns.

Farming Amid Flood Risks

Cultivating crops along the Dhansiri River comes with its own challenges. Seasonal flooding remains a constant threat.

“Time to time, there is flooding, which causes some amount of losses,” she shared candidly.

Yet, despite the recurring risks, Jayashree has not backed down. Instead, she has adapted her farming practices and continues to invest in her land, proving that resilience is often the strongest pillar of entrepreneurship.

With the harvest season approaching, preparations are already underway. “I will have to cut and clear the stubble soon,” she said, planning her next cultivation cycle with determination.

Empowering Women, Building Community

Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of Jayashree’s journey is the ripple effect it has created in her village. What started as an individual initiative has evolved into a small-scale rural enterprise that supports other women financially.

Five to six women from her area now assist her daily in plucking, planting and maintaining the orchards. For many of them, this work offers a reliable source of income and a step towards financial independence.

“Apart from my family, other women are helping me daily,” Jayashree said. “All women should try to do something, not just sit idle. If you have empty land, try Bogori farming. You can generate a good income for yourself.”

Her message resonates strongly in a state where women’s participation in agriculture remains high, yet their ownership and entrepreneurial visibility often remain limited.

Boost From Government Support

Jayashree also received financial assistance of Rs 10,000 from the Assam government under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni aimed at supporting women. She plans to reinvest the amount into expanding her Bogori cultivation.

“I have received Rs 10,000 like many other women, and I have plans to invest it in my Bogori farm to take this further,” she said.

Such small but timely financial support often acts as seed capital for rural entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale up production, improve quality and strengthen market linkages.

Inspiring Youth

Beyond women’s empowerment, Jayashree’s success is also influencing local youth. In an era where many young people migrate to towns and cities in search of employment, her example demonstrates that agriculture, when approached strategically, can be a profitable and sustainable profession.

By cultivating improved varieties, understanding market demand, and maintaining direct connections with traders, she has shown that modern rural entrepreneurship does not necessarily require large capital, but vision, persistence and smart decision-making.

Aatmanirbhar Spirit On Ground

As India pushes towards becoming Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), stories like Jayashree’s highlight how the movement is taking shape at the grassroots level. In Assam’s villages, women like her are quietly rewriting economic narratives, transforming unused land into productive assets and creating livelihoods within their communities.