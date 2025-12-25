CM inaugurates Assam Book Fair 2025 in Guwahati; Honours 818 Young Writers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Assam Book Fair 2025 at the playground of Khanapara Veterinary College in Guwahati.

At the programme, organised jointly by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association, the Chief Minister presented the Yuva Lekhak Samman to 818 young writers. Each awardee was honoured with a cash award of Rs 25,000.

The book fair, which will continue for 14 days, has brought together more than 135 publishing houses from Assam and other parts of the country, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma announced that the Assam government has declared 2025 as the Year of Books. He said book fairs are no longer confined to Guwahati alone and are now being organised in districts such as Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Silchar and Mangaldoi, with the aim of expanding reading habits across the state.

The Chief Minister said the Yuva Lekhak Samman has been introduced to encourage writers below the age of 40 who are engaged in literary work in Assamese and other community languages of Assam. Out of nearly 2,300 applications received, 818 young writers were selected.

Reflecting on the rich literary heritage of Assam, CM Sarma spoke about the long evolution of the Assamese language and its classical recognition. He recalled early literary milestones and contributions by great writers and saints, saying that the strength and originality of the language have been acknowledged nationally.

CM Sarma urged young writers to focus on originality and warned against over-reliance on artificial intelligence. While technology may assist creativity, he said, no machine can replace human emotions and lived experiences. Literature, he added, remains relevant as long as it reflects society and its times.

He also reminded writers of their responsibility towards society, stating that protest or revolutionary writing must ultimately lead to positive change and not social unrest. A true writer, he said, portrays society honestly, highlighting both its strengths and weaknesses.

The programme was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Vice-Chairman of the Assam Publication Board Sumanta Chaliha, noted author Amish Tripathi, Asom Sahitya Sabha president Basanta Kumar Goswami, and several other prominent personalities.

