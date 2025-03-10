Assam Budget 2025: Will It Be a Populist Push Before 2026 Polls?

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is set to present the State Budget 2025-26 today at 11:00 AM, with expectations running high for a slew of populist measures aimed at bolstering the ruling party’s prospects ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections.

Political observers predict that the budget will sidestep tough economic reforms and instead focus on extensive welfare schemes, massive infrastructure allocations, and employment generation to appeal to a broad voter base. With elections just a year away, the government is likely to prioritize sectors that resonate most with the electorate, including youth employment, rural development, healthcare, and education.

Sources indicate that significant investments are expected in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and urban expansion, to showcase visible progress. Additionally, social welfare schemes targeting economically weaker sections, women, and farmers are likely to feature prominently, reinforcing the government’s pro-people stance.

However, the opposition has already dismissed the budget as an “election gimmick,” accusing the government of prioritizing short-term voter appeasement over long-term economic sustainability. Critics argue that while the budget may promise generous subsidies and financial aid, it lacks a clear roadmap for structural economic growth and fiscal responsibility.

As Finance Minister Neog presents the budget in the Assembly, all eyes will be on the extent of the populist push and how effectively these announcements translate into tangible benefits. The political stakes are high, and the battle for Assam’s 2026 mandate has, in many ways, already begun.