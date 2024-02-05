Assam Budget Session Begins Today, 2 Major Bills Expected

Earlier, Ajanta Neog had announced that Assam's GDP estimates will rise to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 2023-24 from Rs 3.93 lakh crore in 2021-22. She had further proposed the implementation of a scheme to promote microentrepreneurs for the creation of self-employment opportunities among the unemployed youths belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) families and low-income households.