Assam Budget Session Begins Today, 2 Major Bills Expected

The Assam Budget session is set to begin on Monday (February 5) at the new legislative assembly building in Guwahati with finance minister Ajanta Neog presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 later.
Ajanta Neog, who represents the Golaghat assembly seat, had earlier vowed that this year's state budget will be "realistic". She will be presenting her fourth consecutive budget under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of Assam.
The Assam Budget for 2024-25 will be tabled on February 12 in the assembly during the budget session which is scheduled to go on till February 28.
On the first day of the Assam Budget session, the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria will address the assembly before initiating the proceedings today.
Meanwhile, two crucial bills are expected to be tabled on the first day of the Assam Budget session itself, in line with the Chief Minister's announcements made earlier.
According to the information received, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be tabling the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) bill, 2024 during the Budget session. The bill aims to curb cheating and the use of other unfair means in public examinations.
Furthermore, Assam cabinet minister for tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah is also expected to table another important bill to increase tourism appeal of the state.
Jayanta Mallabaruah will be presenting the Assam Tourism (development and registration) bill, 2024 on the first day of the budget session, sources close to the ongoing developments informed.
Earlier, Ajanta Neog had announced that Assam's GDP estimates will rise to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 2023-24 from Rs 3.93 lakh crore in 2021-22. She had further proposed the implementation of a scheme to promote microentrepreneurs for the creation of self-employment opportunities among the unemployed youths belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) families and low-income households.