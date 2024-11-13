Assam Bypolls: Violence, EVM Malfunction, and Injury Reported In Samaguri

As Assam goes to the polls across five constituencies for by-elections on Wednesday morning, reports of violence and malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have emerged, with a pregnant woman injured during the voting process in Samaguri Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

At Polling Booth No. 53 in Bajiyagaon, a pregnant woman was reportedly injured while waiting in line to cast her vote. The woman was hurt due to the pressure and jostling in the crowd, leading to her being in critical condition. She has since been rushed to Nagaon Medical College Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, tensions flared at Polling Booths 89 and 90, where BJP workers were accused of disrupting the voting process. Allegations included assaulting Congress workers and attacking police officers. In response to the situation, the police have increased security to maintain order and ensure that voting continues smoothly.

At polling booth 99, an EVM malfunction disrupted the voting process early this morning. The EVM was replaced by a new machine, which arrived around 10 AM, causing temporary confusion and frustration among voters.

Moreover, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has alleged that BJP workers gathered outside his residence on Tuesday night and engaged in hooliganism. He filed a complaint at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station, accusing them of intimidation, threats, and using obscene language.

In a statement to reporters, Hussain, after showing a video of the incident, said, "If this continues, I will leave politics altogether."

He also mentioned that he sent a message to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 1 AM, expressing his concerns over the matter.

Voting is currently ongoing in all five constituencies, with voter turnout reported as of 9:30 am as follows: Bongaigaon (15.34%), Dholai (9.15%), Behali (11.00%), Sidli (12.51%), and Samaguri (14.7%).