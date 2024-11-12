5 Assembly Seats In Assam Head To Bypolls Tomorrow

The Election Commission of India in October announced the dates for by-elections in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats apart from assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Most of the assembly seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections earlier this year.

In Assam, five assembly constituencies — Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri, and Sidli — will head to polls, with voting set to be held on Wednesday (November 13). The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

These five Assembly seats became vacant earlier this year after several MLAs transitioned to parliamentary roles following the Lok Sabha elections. This included two MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including a cabinet minister, along with one each from alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), as well as one from the opposition Congress.

In the recent elections, BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya, representing the Dholai Assembly segment, and Ranjit Dutta from Behali, successfully contested for the Cachar and Tezpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Additionally, veteran AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury, a longstanding figure in the Bongaigaon constituency since 1985, won the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary, the former MLA from Sidli, also made headlines by securing the Kokrajhar seat.

