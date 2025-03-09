Assam Cabinet Approves Establishment of Accredited Driver Training Centres

The Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC) equipped with Automated Driver Testing Tracks (ADTT) to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the driver licensing process. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting held on Sunday.

This initiative aims to introduce a scientific, standardised, and technology-driven testing system, minimising human intervention in the issuance of driving licenses. By leveraging automation, the government seeks to ensure a fair and objective evaluation of driving skills, thereby enhancing road safety standards across the state.

Currently, five ADTCs are under construction in Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Biswanath, Barpeta, and Kamrup Rural, with operations expected to commence within the next five months. Additionally, the government has outlined plans to establish one such training centre in each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) to further expand accessibility and improve driver training infrastructure.

The Transport Department has been tasked with formulating detailed guidelines for the implementation and oversight of these centres, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of training and assessment. The initiative is expected to significantly streamline the licensing process and contribute to improved road safety in Assam.