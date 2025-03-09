Assam Cabinet Approves Coaching Institutes Regulation Act 2025

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding students' interests, the Assam Cabinet has approved the enactment of the Assam Coaching Institutes (Control & Regulation) Act, 2025. The legislation seeks to establish stringent guidelines for coaching centres across the state, ensuring quality education, ethical operations, and necessary safeguards for enrolled students.

The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, underscores the government's commitment to providing students with structured guidance and academic support while holding private coaching institutions accountable to standardized regulations.

Assam Pushes for NEET Reforms

Apart from coaching institute regulations, the Cabinet also deliberated on concerns surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The Assam government will formally request the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET examination exclusively in government schools to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices.

Additionally, the Cabinet has recommended that District Commissioners oversee the examinations, reinforcing security measures and streamlining operational management. The move is expected to enhance supervision and ensure fair examination practices across Assam.

Boost to Digital Education: ADTCs Near Completion

Furthermore, the state government is accelerating efforts to enhance digital education infrastructure. Five Advanced Digital Training Centres (ADTCs) are currently under construction in Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Biswanath, Barpeta, and Kamrup Rural. These state-of-the-art facilities are expected to be operational within the next five months, significantly boosting digital skill development in Assam.