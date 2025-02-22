Protests Over PRC for Moran Community Turn Violent at Assam-Arunachal Border

The situation turned chaotic at the Assam-Arunachal border on Saturday as protests over the long-standing demand for Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) for the Moran community intensified.

As per sources, led by the All Moran Students' Union, the agitation resulted in road blockages, police detentions, and widespread unrest in the region. Union members obstructed National Highway 15 at Dirak Gate, halting vehicular movement and causing major traffic disruptions.

Protesters reportedly set tyres on fire along the highway, shouting slogans for the grant of PRC to the Moran community. The protests quickly escalated, prompting intervention by security forces.

In response to the growing unrest, the police reportedly detained five prominent members of the Students' Union. Their arrest sparked a wave of anger, with hundreds of protesters assembling outside the Mahadevpur police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai. The demonstrators surrounded the station, demanding the immediate release of the detained activists.