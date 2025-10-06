Assam Cabinet Approves Key Infrastructure, Education, and Welfare Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a cabinet meeting today at Lok Sewa Bhawan, during which several significant decisions were taken across infrastructure, education, welfare, and employee benefits.

Silchar Elevated Corridor Project:

To reduce traffic congestion in Silchar, the State Cabinet approved the construction of an elevated corridor on NH-306, stretching 3.5 km from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point (Phase I) under SOPD-G for 2025-26.

The total cost of the project is Rs. 564.50 crore, with Rs. 100 crore earmarked for land acquisition.

The flyover aims to provide uninterrupted, safe, and efficient movement through Silchar town, reduce commuter travel time, and decrease vehicular emissions, supporting cleaner urban mobility.

Amendments to Medical & Dental College Admission Rules:

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/BDS Courses) Rules, 2017. Key changes include are

Candidates who are permanent residents of Assam but studied outside the state will now be eligible for state quota admissions if their last three generations are permanent residents (certified by the District Commissioner).

Removal of the clause requiring study in Classes VII–XII within Assam, enabling genuine residents who studied elsewhere to apply.

The Moran Community of Arunachal Pradesh will be treated at par with the Moran Community in Assam for MBBS/BDS admissions from the 2026 session.

Student Bicycle Scheme:

A financial sanction of Rs. 130 crore was approved for the procurement of bicycles for 3,11,614 Class IX students across Assam.

The initiative aims to reduce student dropouts, improve retention, and facilitate a smoother transition from secondary to senior secondary education.

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS):

The Cabinet approved the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension System for Assam government employees. This scheme will provide enhanced old-age security without being dependent on market returns.

Pay Scale Enhancements:

Minimum pay scale will be granted to 1,231 muster roll, casual, and fixed pay workers.

Fixed pay for 99 Grade-IV employees under the General Administration Department will be enhanced to Rs. 16,400, effective prospectively.

Orunodoi 3.0 Beneficiary Expansion:

10,186 additional community cadres under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), including those in BTR districts, will be included under Orunodoi 3.0. The expansion will entail an additional monthly expenditure of approximately Rs. 1.27 crore, with disbursement beginning on October 7, 2025.

Financial Support for Tamil Nadu Tragedy Victims:

The Assam government will provide Rs. 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the next of kin of nine persons who died in Tamil Nadu, in addition to the compensation provided by the company they were employed with.

Also Read: "Assam Committed to Leading Digital Revolution": Himanta Biswa Sarma