Assam Beef Ban: Former Congress MP Alleges Illegal Cattle Smuggling Under Govt's Watch

Former Congress MP Abdul Khaleque has slammed the BJP-led Assam government’s decision to ban beef, calling it both unconstitutional and politically motivated. He further alleged that a cattle smuggling syndicate is operating under the government’s watch, claiming that the government is receiving kickbacks from these illegal activities.

Speaking to the media, Khaleque explained that, as a Muslim, he only consumes halal meat and said that there is no religious obligations for Muslims to eat beef. He also referred to historical figures such as Babur and Aurangzeb, who avoided beef, but accused the BJP of politicizing the issue.

Khaleque further questioned how the Assam government could impose such a ban without passing a law in the state assembly.

“How can this be done today without proper legislation?” he asked, saying that the decision is against the constitution and violates the fundamental rights of the people.

The Ex-MP also raised concerns about public events where beef is often served due to its affordability and asked whether the government would provide financial support for those events. He also questioned whether the ban would affect religious ceremonies, such as ‘Umpha Puja,’ a Tai Ahom ritual.

Khaleque went on to accuse the government of allowing illegal cattle exports, claiming that a cattle smuggling syndicate, involving several police officers, is operating in the state.

“The money goes directly into the government’s pockets,” he said.

The Ex-MP also took aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of trying to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims for political gain. “He is trying to create fear among Hindus to win votes,” Khaleque stated.

Earlier yesterday, CM Sarma had announced a complete prohibition on the public consumption of beef across the state. This includes a ban on serving beef at hotels, restaurants, and social gatherings.

According to CM Sarma's announcement, serving beef in hotels, restaurants, and social gatherings across the state has been prohibited starting today. He highlighted that the cabinet analyzed statements made by Congress leaders Bhupen Borah and Rakibul Hussain during the deliberations.

He said, “Today, in the cabinet meeting, we thoroughly analyzed the statements made by Congress leaders Bhupen Borah and Rakibul Hussain. We found that the anti-cow Slaughter Act is very powerful, but misses out on one provision. The provision is whether beef can be served during community festivals, or as a dish in hotels and restaurants.”

“The cabinet today decided that no hotel or restaurant in Assam can serve beef from now on. Along with that, in social gatherings too, beef cannot be served. This means that public consumption of beef has been prohibited from today onwards. We will incorporate this new provision into the act soon,” added the Chief Minister.