Assam CM to Grace Cultural Event Honoring Dr. Ambedkar on December 8

Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya, run by the city-based Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Trust, is set to organize a grand cultural event titled ‘Samatar Chandere Jivanar Joigaan’ (Joy of Living with Rhythm of Equality) on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The event, starting at 4 PM, will be held at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara. The annual program is dedicated to honouring the revered Constitution-maker, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (14 April 1891 – 6 December 1956), on his death anniversary and aims to educate citizens about their constitutional duties and responsibilities.

The event will feature performances by approximately 1,200 students of the Vidyalaya, along with over 100 children from different parts of the city. Attendees will witness captivating presentations of Borgeet, Dashavatar Nritya, and Bhortal dances. Notably, Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya has taken a unique initiative to foster cultural development among children of sanitation workers by regularly visiting 21 slum areas in Guwahati. These children receive training in Borgeet, Sattriya and Bhortal dances, patriotic songs, and modern Assamese melodies, reflecting the institution’s commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities through art and culture.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will grace the event as the chief guest, while Dr. Krishna Gopal Sharma, Saha Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will deliver the keynote address. The occasion will also be attended by religious leaders from various faiths, Satradhikars, eminent writers, artists, educationists, sanitation workers, and citizens from diverse fields.

Dr. Bhupesh Chandra Sharma, President of the Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Trust; Khagen Saikia, Secretary; Ananya Talukder, Principal of Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya; and Ram Singh, Chairman of the celebration committee, have extended an open invitation to all to attend the event. They urged everyone to join in paying tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and celebrate his legacy through a series of enriching cultural performances.