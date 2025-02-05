Assam Cabinet Key Decisions | Full Deets Inside

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved a series of significant proposals aimed at advancing governance, sustainable development, and public welfare during a meeting held on Wednesday. Among the key decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned amendments to the Assam Value Added Tax (VAT) Rules, introduced a framework for preserving urban water bodies, and approved measures to regularise municipal services, alongside several other strategic initiatives.

The Cabinet approved the Draft Assam Value Added Tax (Amendment) Rules, which will enhance the state’s ability to monitor the movement of taxable goods entering Assam. The new regulations impose stricter conditions and restrictions on the importation of goods via road, rail, river, air, and post. Public Health and Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah emphasized that these amendments will strengthen the state’s regulatory capacity.

Another major decision was the approval of the Draft Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Rules, 2025. These rules will require the preparation of a district-level schedule for the preservation and conservation of public water bodies, underscoring the state’s commitment to safeguarding its natural resources.

In a move to regularise municipal services, the Cabinet also approved the Assam Municipal Employees (Provincialisation) Bill, 2025. This bill will formalise the services of 1,044 municipal employees across 71 boards, who were appointed prior to September 4, 2013. Additionally, the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Services Rules, 2024, were approved, providing a structured framework for secondary education services in provincialised schools.

Further enhancing educational inclusivity, the Cabinet approved the use of Assamese Language Teachers (ALTs) in both Assamese and non-Assamese medium schools. This initiative aims to ensure students across the state benefit from education in the Assamese language, promoting linguistic harmony.

The Cabinet also approved the regularisation of Bodoland University’s statute to ensure its smooth functioning. Furthermore, a web portal will be launched to comply with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, ensuring 25% seat reservations for children from economically weaker sections in unaided private schools.

In a bid to improve the public distribution system, the Cabinet approved the Assam Public Distribution of Articles (Amendment) Order, 2025. This amendment extends the renewal period for Fair Price Shop licenses from three to five years, simplifying administrative processes and boosting operational efficiency.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved an investment of Rs 42.72 crore for cluster development works in small industries, aimed at boosting the local economy and providing improved infrastructure for small-scale enterprises.