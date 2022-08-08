Assam Cabinet Meeting: Vehicles Impounded Can Now Be Auctioned Off

The Assam Motor Vehicle Rules, 2003 has been amended to hand power to designated officers to auction off vehicles seized for various offences, informed cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday.

Addressing the media after the weekly cabinet meeting today, Mallabaruah said that officials have been given the free hand to auction off impounded or detained vehicles under various motor vehicle offences, if they remain unclaimed for 90 days.

Several other important decisions were taken during the cabinet meeting today. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to write, “In today's #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to widening scope of Master Plans, framing a logistics policy, auction of seized vehicles, relaxing promotion norms to fill up posts of BDO, easing GIS payment norms, etc.”