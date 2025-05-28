Assam Cabinet Renames Key Institutes, Backs Rs 250 Cr Skill Push

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday approved a series of far-reaching decisions aimed at enhancing skill education, honouring Assam’s legendary figures, promoting renewable energy, and expanding agricultural benefits under national schemes.

Major Thrust to Skill Development

In a decisive step towards upgrading technical education infrastructure, the Cabinet approved a proposal to seek financial assistance of Rs 250 crore for the upgradation of 34 Polytechnics and 43 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Centres of Excellence. This initiative will be implemented in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited and is expected to significantly enhance the employability of the state’s youth through industry-relevant skill training.

Institutions Renamed to Honour Assam’s Stalwarts

Demonstrating its commitment to preserving and promoting the legacy of the state’s eminent personalities, the Cabinet approved the renaming of the following institutions:

Mangaldoi Stadium to be renamed as Raja Dharma Narayan Stadium

Sarusajai Sports Complex to be renamed as Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex

State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development to be renamed as Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam

These renamings are aimed at celebrating the contributions of legendary figures who have played pivotal roles in Assam’s socio-political and sporting history.

Facilitating Green Energy Development

In line with the state’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy under the "Advantage Assam" initiative, the Cabinet approved the allotment of land by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to Greenko Energies for the development of a 900 MW Off-stream Pumped Storage Project in West Karbi Anglong. This project is expected to significantly augment Assam’s renewable energy capacity and support grid stability.

Encouragement to Oil Palm Cultivation

Furthering the objective of self-reliance in edible oils, the Cabinet approved key relaxations under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). The new guidelines now allow oil palm cultivation on a broader range of land categories, including those beyond traditional Myadi Patta and Eksonia Patta lands. This policy shift will enable more farmers to benefit from the scheme and contribute to increasing domestic production of palm oil.