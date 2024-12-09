Assam Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Portfolios Assigned | Deets Inside

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring effective administration, the Governor of Assam, on the advice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday has announced the reallocation of several key departments among the members of the Assam Council of Ministers.

This reshuffling, aimed at promoting focused leadership in critical sectors, is expected to bring fresh energy and innovative strategies to the state’s governance.

New Ministerial Portfolios

Prasanta Phukan has been assigned several vital departments, including the Power Department, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Department, and Medical Education and Research Department. He will also oversee the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other relevant subjects. Phukan’s leadership is crucial for advancing Assam’s healthcare infrastructure, skill development, and energy sustainability.

Kaushik Rai will handle essential portfolios such as the Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department, Mines and Minerals Department, and Barak Valley Development Department. Rai’s role will be pivotal in ensuring efficient food distribution and developing Assam’s mineral resources while fostering growth in the Barak Valley region.

Krishnendu Paul takes charge of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the Fishery Department, and the Public Works Roads Department, which includes the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. His work will focus on advancing the state’s agricultural sectors and improving rural infrastructure, key to supporting Assam’s agricultural and livestock industries.

Rupesh Gowala has been given responsibility for the Labour Welfare Department, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department, and the Home Department, with a specific focus on Prisons, Home Guards, and Civil Defense. His leadership will be crucial in advancing welfare programs for marginalized communities while strengthening law enforcement and prison reforms.

Key Reallocation of Other Departments

The reshuffling also involves key allocations for senior ministers:

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma retains the Home Department (excluding specific subjects), the Personnel Department, and the Public Works Buildings Highways Department. His leadership continues to drive the state’s administrative and developmental initiatives.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass will manage the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Judicial Department, and the Tourism Department. His portfolio will focus on rural development, legal reforms, and tourism promotion, aiming to enhance Assam’s rural infrastructure and attract more visitors to the state.

Atul Bora has been assigned significant responsibilities, including the Agriculture Department, Excise Department, and Border Protection and Development Department. His work will focus on agricultural growth, border management, and strengthening Assam’s excise policies.

Keshab Mahanta will oversee the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the Information Technology Department, and the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department, driving initiatives in disaster management, digital infrastructure, and climate sustainability.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma will manage the Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department, Soil Conservation Department, and the Welfare of Bodoland Department, supporting the development of traditional industries, conservation efforts, and the empowerment of the Bodoland region.

Chandra Mohan Patowary has been entrusted with the Act East Policy Affairs Department, Environment and Forest Department, and Parliamentary Affairs Department, which will play a critical role in strengthening Assam’s environmental policies and regional connectivity.

Ranoj Pegu will oversee the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, and Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department, contributing to educational reforms and the welfare of tribal communities.

Ashok Singhal has been assigned the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Irrigation Department, focusing on improving healthcare services and water management across the state.

Jogen Mohan will manage the Hill Areas Department, the Transport Department, and the Co-operation Department, with a focus on improving transport infrastructure and the development of cooperative societies.

Ajanta Neog will take charge of the Finance Department and the Women and Child Development Department, focusing on financial management and advancing gender equality initiatives.

Pijush Hazarika will oversee the Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery Department, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and the Water Resources Department, playing a key role in public communication and the social welfare sector.

Bimal Bora will be responsible for the Cultural Affairs Department and the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Department, driving growth in Assam’s cultural sector and industrial development.

Jayanta Malla Baruah will manage the Public Health Engineering Department and the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, focusing on water supply and urban development to meet the state’s growing demands.

Nandita Gorlosa has been given charge of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, the Welfare of Minorities and Development Department, and the Public Works Buildings and National Highways Department. Her leadership will drive sports development, minority welfare, and infrastructure improvements.

This cabinet reshuffle and reallocation of portfolios by the Assam government are aimed at strengthening the leadership and ensuring that key sectors receive focused attention.

With a diverse set of portfolios assigned to ministers, the state is poised for comprehensive development across critical sectors like education, health, infrastructure, welfare, and governance.