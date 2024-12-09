Tiger Deaths in India Decline by 37% in 2024, Poaching Cases Drop

India has witnessed a significant drop in tiger mortalities, with a 37% decrease recorded this year, according to an analysis by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). 115 tiger deaths have been reported so far in 2024, compared to 182 fatalities in 2023.

This decrease in the number of deaths due to poaching is notable, with the number of poaching cases falling from 17 last year to just four in 2024. However, the NTCA report has yet to specify the exact causes of death, such as territorial conflicts, accidents, poisoning, or electrocution.

According to NTCA officials, the delays in data reporting and the submission of forensic reports by some states have led to gaps in the information. “The states have been tardy in submitting data on the precise causes of death and sending forensic reports,” an official stated.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra remain the states with the highest number of tiger deaths. Madhya Pradesh reported 46 fatalities this year, a slight increase from 43 in 2023. Maharashtra, however, saw a 50% reduction, with 23 tiger deaths in 2024, down from 46 the previous year. Karnataka recorded 11 deaths, one fewer than last year.

Dr. Bilal Habib, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), credited the decline in poaching-related deaths to improved conservation measures and effective enforcement of anti-poaching initiatives.