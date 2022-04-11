Assam Cabinet To Form Committee To Study Report On APSC Irregularities

The key decisions from today’s meeting are as follows:

Expediting Construction of Medical Colleges

Revision of estimated administrative approval for upgrading and expediting the construction of three medical colleges. They are Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for which the earlier amount was Rs 382.69 crores, has been revised to Rs 535.85 crores, Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital for which the earlier amount was Rs 404.63 crores, has been revised to Rs 626.35 crores, and Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for which the earlier amount was Rs 404.27 crores, has been revised to Rs 559.80 crores.

Boosting Legal Education

Approval given to the allotment of three bighas and one katha land in Rangia revenue circle for the construction of Rangia Law College.

Committee to study retired Justice BK Sharma Commission report

A 5-member committee will study Justice BK Sharma (retd) Commission of Inquiry report into irregularities in CCE 2013 conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and submit its report within two months.

Making Quality Healthcare Accessible

To improve access to quality tertiary level healthcare, approval to 'Assam Health System Strengthening Project' funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency with an estimated budget of Rs 3,800 crores.

Project Components:

Super speciality wing in six medical colleges in Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Barpeta, Diphu and Lakhimpur.

Infrastructural improvement in six district hospitals in Silchar, Udalguri, Hojai, Hailakandi. Darrang and Dima Hasao.

Construction of Swasthya Bhawan, an administrative centre for dedicated training-cum-monitoring.

Development of Hospital Management Information System for hospitals.