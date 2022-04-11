Jyotiraditya Scindia To Inaugurate First Flight From Dibrugarh To Pasighat

The Minister of civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the first flight from Dibrugarh to Pasighat on Tuesday under the scheme “Providing air connectivity and aviation infrastructure in North Eastern Region (NER)”, according to a press release from the civil aviation ministry.

The move comes in a bid to boost air connectivity of the Northeastern Region with the rest of the country. Scindia will also inaugurate the First Flying Training Organisation for NER at Lilabari, reported ANI.

The release read, “As a part of this scheme, two important developments will take place on 12th April 2022 -First flight of Made in India HAL Dornier Do-228 from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. Alliance Air will be India's first commercial airline to fly Indian made aircraft for civil operations. There will also be the inauguration of First FTO (Flying Training Organization) for North Eastern Region at Lilabari, Assam.”

New airports were under development and old ones were getting upgraded to enhance connectivity, the ministry said. In view of the hilly terrain in the region, helicopter operations under the UDAN scheme have been given the focus.