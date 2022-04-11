SC Issues Notice To Centre, Assam Govt & UIDAI On TMC Leader's Plea

The Supreme Court of India issued a notice to the Central government, the government of Assam, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of Monday on a plea that sought directions to issue Aadhaar cards to the nearly 27 lakh people who were added in the supplementary list of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC).

An SC bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha asked them to file a response to the plea that filed by All India Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev.

The court agreed to issue a notice in the matter and posted it in May.

The plea stated that nearly 27 lakh people, whose names were admitted into the NRC by way of the final supplementary list dated August 31 2019, were not being give their Aadhaar numbers as the NRC biometric data was put on hold citing the statement of purpose or modalities for disposal of claims and objections prepared by the Union of India, reported ANI.

These people were not able to access the benefits available via Aadhaar, the plea stated.