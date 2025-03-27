Assam Cabinet’s Latest Approvals | What’s Changing?

The Assam Cabinet, in its meeting held on Thursday, March 27, approved several significant policy amendments and development projects aimed at benefiting government employees, the tea industry, farmers, and the healthcare sector.

Child Care Leave Extended to Single Male Employees

In a progressive move, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Child Care Leave (CCL) rules, allowing single male government employees, including widowers and divorcees, to avail CCL for up to two children.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that under the revised policy, eligible employees can now take up to 730 days (two years) of child care leave. Additionally, the amendment extends benefits to government employees who have custody of disabled children, ensuring greater support for working parents.

Tax Relief for Assam’s Tea Industry

The Assam government has extended the tax exemption on the cess levied on green tea leaves for another two years, effective from January 1, 2025. This decision aims to reduce financial burdens on tea producers and sustain the economic viability of the sector.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that this relief measure builds on previous exemptions introduced to support the tea industry.

Expansion of Reserve Forests

In an environmental initiative, the cabinet approved the conversion of Nayekgaon Pt I PRF in BTC Kokrajhar/Haltugaon into a Reserve Forest. The newly designated Reserve Forest will cover a total of 774 hectares, of which 180 hectares have been officially set aside as protected forest area.

Additional Support Price for Paddy and Mustard Farmers

The cabinet has sanctioned an additional Support Price (Top-Up) over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and mustard farmers. Effective from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, paddy farmers will receive an additional ₹250 per quintal, while mustard farmers will receive ₹2,500 per quintal.

This decision aims to enhance the financial stability of farmers and provide them with better economic returns.

Extension of Fair Price Shop Licenses

To ensure continuity in the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Assam Cabinet has extended the validity of Fair Price Shop (FPS) licenses until June 30, 2026. This move will allow FPS operators across the state to continue their services without interruption, ensuring food security for beneficiaries.

New Medical College and Health Block Restructuring

In a major healthcare initiative, the cabinet approved the construction of a new Medical College and Hospital in Darrang at an estimated cost of ₹2,572 crore. The facility will have a 430-bed hospital and will admit 100 MBBS students annually. Additionally, the project will include a BSc Nursing school and a GNM school to strengthen medical education in the region.

The cabinet also granted in-principle approval for the restructuring of Health Blocks to align with Co-Districts and Legislative Assembly Constituencies. This move, influenced by the state’s recent delimitation process, aims to enhance efficiency in healthcare governance by ensuring better coordination at the district and constituency levels.