Assam: Cachar Cop Suspended After Convict Jumps Custody, Kills Self

A policeman in Assam’s Cachar district was suspended for lapse in performing his duty on Tuesday.

As per reports, the Inspector in-Charge (IC) of Bihara in Cachar was suspended after a convict in a domestic violence case committed suicide after fleeing from the police station.

According to information received, charges of lapse in security that allowed the apprehended person to flee, have been leveled against the official.

The cop in question has been identified as Subarna Das. He was suspended based on orders from the Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP).

It has come to the fore that the person who committed suicide, identified as Jamir Uddin, had been detained for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Earlier on January 28 in a similar type of case, the officer in-charge of Bengtol Police Outpost in the Chirang district of Assam was suspended after he allegedly took the side of the perpetrators in a gang-rape incident.

According to reports, a woman, who claimed to have been the victim of sexual assault and abuse, reached the police outpost to file a complaint.