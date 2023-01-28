Chirang: Bengtol OC Suspended For Siding With Accused In Rape Case

The officer in-charge of Bengtol Police Outpost in the Chirang district of Assam was on Friday suspended after he allegedly took the side of the perpetrators in a gang-rape incident.

According to reports, a woman, who claimed to have been the victim of sexual assault and abuse, reached the police outpost to file a complaint.

However, instead of investigating her complaints, the Bengtol OC reportedly mocked her and sided with the accused that were named by the victim.

The cop in question has been identified as sub-inspector (SI) Afzal Hussain. After she was turned away by the police yesterday, she went to the media at first and then courted the Chirang superintendent of police (SP) Pranjit Bora.

The matter soon spread like wildfire and became a topic of discussion, after which the Chirang SP decided to issue suspension orders to the Bengtol OC on Friday night with immediate effect.

