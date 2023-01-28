Chirang: Bengtol OC Suspended For Siding With Accused In Rape Case

The officer in-charge of Bengtol Police Outpost in the Chirang district of Assam was on Friday suspended after he allegedly took the side of the perpetrators in a gang-rape incident.
According to reports, a woman, who claimed to have been the victim of sexual assault and abuse, reached the police outpost to file a complaint.
However, instead of investigating her complaints, the Bengtol OC reportedly mocked her and sided with the accused that were named by the victim.
The cop in question has been identified as sub-inspector (SI) Afzal Hussain. After she was turned away by the police yesterday, she went to the media at first and then courted the Chirang superintendent of police (SP) Pranjit Bora.
The matter soon spread like wildfire and became a topic of discussion, after which the Chirang SP decided to issue suspension orders to the Bengtol OC on Friday night with immediate effect.
Earlier in December last year, a poacher was arrested along with a handgun in Assam’s Chirang district.
The alleged poacher was identified as Chakra Brahma and was caught during a joint operation led by Runikhata Forest Range Forest guards and SSB near the India-Bhutan border.
During the operation, officials recovered a handgun, a sharp weapon and a bag from Brahma’s possession. Meanwhile, Brahma was accompanied by another member who managed to flee the scene.
A few days before that incident, two wanted rhino poachers, identified as Abdul Matin alias Kala and Ataur Rahman alias Bassa, were arrested by the state police. Bassa was injured after the police opened fire at him while he was escaping police custody.
Bassa tried to escape from police custody at Sadaru in Biswanath Chariali. Though the police team alerted him several times, he did not stop due to which the police resorted to open fire on him. Ataur received bullet injuries on his leg. He was admitted at Tezpur Medical College for advanced treatment.