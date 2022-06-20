Assam: Cachar Hit Hard In Floods, Barak Flowing Above Danger Levels

The district administration of Assam’s Cachar district on Monday announced that educational institutes in the district will remain closed for the next 48 hours.
The decision was taken in light of the Barak river flowing above danger levels since Saturday.
The order read, "In view of the river Barak crossing the danger level on 18th June, 2022 and in anticipation of heavy rainfall for next few days in Cachar District as per reports received from Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, do hereby direct that all Educational Institutions (Govt. or Private) & Non-Essential Private Establishments of Cachar District shall remain closed for next 48 hours.”
The district administration also ordered a halt in plying of vehicles including two, three and four-wheelers for the next two days. It said that vehicular movement is causing difficulty in rescue and relief operations.
“This order shall be effective from 6.00 A.M of 21st June, 2022 and will remain in force for next 48 hours,” it added.
This order comes into force with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, River Barak in Barak Valley has already crossed the danger level and touched 21.58 metre mark at Annapurna ghat in Silchar at 6 pm on Monday.
As per the Daily Flood Report of Cachar District as on June 20 at 4:00 PM, Katigorah, Lakhipur, Silchar, Udharbandh and Sonai Revenue Circles were flood affected.
The report stated that a total of 449 villages were flood affected, out of which 154 villages are from Katigorah, 85 villages are in Lakhipur, 98 villages in Silchar, 76 villages in Sonai and 36 villages in Udharbandh.
A total of 2,07,143 people were affected out of which 80,518 are male, 74,620 female and 52,005 are children.
A total of 19,443 inmates are residing in 129 relief camps in the district, out of which 8,364 are male, 7,151 female, 3,915 children, a pregnant woman and two persons with disability.
It's worthy to mention that Gautam Rabidas of Sonai died due to landslide and Lab Goswami is missing as stated in the report received from DDMA today.
As many as 1,12,320 animals were affected by the flood in the district.
In Katigorah, relief materials were distributed amongst inmates, which include 67.14 quintal of rice, 12.43 quintal of dal, 3.73 quintal salt and 394.05 litres of mustard oil. Six medical teams were deployed for treating inmates in 37 relief camps.
In Lakhipur 67.58 quintal of rice, 13.38 quintal dal, 1.01 quintal salt and 401.07 litres of mustard oil were distributed as relief materials in the 19 relief camps.
In Silchar, 320.00 quintal of rice, 99.43 quintal of dal, 30.50 quintal of salt and 3,050 litres of mustard oil were distributed as relief materials in 58 relief camps and six medical teams were deployed for the treatment of inmates.
Under Sonai revenue circle, in 14 relief camps, 122.48 quintal of rice, 23.36 quintal dal, 6.95 quintal salt and 659 litres of mustard oil were distributed as relief materials, wherein seven medical teams were deployed for the treatment of the inmates.
Reportedly, in Lakhipur, two roads were badly damaged due to floods, one is Hazarigram to Kalapani and another is NH-37 Palorband to Lakhipur. In Sonai revenue circle four electric polls were damaged due to flood water today.
Meanwhile, due to incessant rain, closure of sluice gates and over- tapping of embankment in many areas in and around Silchar town, link road, national high point, Ambicapatti, Church road, Chandicharan road, Bilpar, Public School road, Subhas Nagar, Sonai road and N.S Avenue were ravaged by flood water.
It may be noted that as many as 41,69,034 population of 4,660 villages in 30 districts have been affected in flood till now.
A total of eight human lives have been lost till now in last 24 hours, of which seven died of floods and one person drowned.
In addition, 1,03,847.87 hectares of crop area have been damaged as of yet.