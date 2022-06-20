Assam: Cachar Hit Hard In Floods, Barak Flowing Above Danger Levels

The district administration of Assam’s Cachar district on Monday announced that educational institutes in the district will remain closed for the next 48 hours.

The decision was taken in light of the Barak river flowing above danger levels since Saturday.

The order read, "In view of the river Barak crossing the danger level on 18th June, 2022 and in anticipation of heavy rainfall for next few days in Cachar District as per reports received from Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, do hereby direct that all Educational Institutions (Govt. or Private) & Non-Essential Private Establishments of Cachar District shall remain closed for next 48 hours.”

The district administration also ordered a halt in plying of vehicles including two, three and four-wheelers for the next two days. It said that vehicular movement is causing difficulty in rescue and relief operations.

“This order shall be effective from 6.00 A.M of 21st June, 2022 and will remain in force for next 48 hours,” it added.

This order comes into force with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, River Barak in Barak Valley has already crossed the danger level and touched 21.58 metre mark at Annapurna ghat in Silchar at 6 pm on Monday.

As per the Daily Flood Report of Cachar District as on June 20 at 4:00 PM, Katigorah, Lakhipur, Silchar, Udharbandh and Sonai Revenue Circles were flood affected.

The report stated that a total of 449 villages were flood affected, out of which 154 villages are from Katigorah, 85 villages are in Lakhipur, 98 villages in Silchar, 76 villages in Sonai and 36 villages in Udharbandh.

A total of 2,07,143 people were affected out of which 80,518 are male, 74,620 female and 52,005 are children.

A total of 19,443 inmates are residing in 129 relief camps in the district, out of which 8,364 are male, 7,151 female, 3,915 children, a pregnant woman and two persons with disability.