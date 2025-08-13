Assam Cancer Institute Fee Hike Temporarily Withdrawn After Outrage

Following widespread outrage, the State Cancer Institute has temporarily rolled back its recently announced fee hike, following urgent intervention by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The rollback comes ahead of a formal review scheduled at the next cabinet meeting.

The sudden fee revision had sparked panic among patients and their families across Assam. General ward charges had surged from Rs 200 to Rs 1,500, sharing cabin fees from Rs 200 to Rs 3,000, and single cabin fees from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500. Daily ICU charges jumped from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000, while admission fees rose from Rs 100 to Rs 360. Most alarmingly, chemotherapy—previously free for admitted patients—now required an advance of Rs 10,000, despite costing around Rs 50,000 outside the hospital.

The institute, established with support from the Tata Trust to serve poor and marginalized cancer patients in a state with one of the highest cancer incidence rates in the country, saw the sudden hike as a shock to its core mission of affordable care.

Political and public reactions were immediate. AASU Chief Utpal Sarma condemned the move, saying, “We strongly oppose this decision by the state’s cancer hospital. From the moment the new fee chart was released, it created chaos and panic. These institutes were established to provide affordable treatment to those who cannot pay. We demand an immediate rollback.”

Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, added: "The number of cancer patients in Assam is very high. The Chief Minister had established this hospital with Tata Trust support to provide treatment to poor and helpless people. But now the hospital has increased its fees several times over. How will poor patients afford treatment? The government must consider this matter seriously and provide cashless treatment cards through Aarogya Nidhi."

Raijor Dal, through its Youth Front, also slammed the hike: "The state health department has failed in its duty to serve. They seem to think of exploiting the common people. At the rate fees have been increased, ordinary citizens will be crushed. If patients now have to pay Rs 10,000 in advance, think of the state of their families. Soon, common people will feel that getting cancer means certain death. Around 50,000 people in the state are diagnosed with cancer every year. People from all sections deserve relief. The government must cancel this decision. If it is not reversed, we will launch a strong movement against it."

Responding to the controversy, Assam Cancer Care Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer JP Prasad defended the revision, explaining it was intended to maintain hospital standards and ensure smooth operations. He rejected media-reported figures, emphasizing that only minimum fees were raised in line with government regulations. Prasad added that a fixed fee is necessary for public trust, and patients holding PMJAY/BPL cards will continue to receive full relief. He also clarified that the registration fee was increased by just Rs 10, and the previously announced Rs 10,000 advance for chemotherapy has now been withdrawn. “The process was purely experimental,” he said, confirming that all fees will be reconsidered.

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, reassured patients: "Even though the fees have been increased, poor patients will not face any problem as Ayushman cards provide support. Patients can avail assistance up to Rs 5 lakh. A slight increase will not affect wealthier patients. The BJP government always stands with the poor. Of course, some wealthy patients may question paying extra, but there are many schemes to assist the underprivileged."

The rollback follows intense public uproar. Families of patients, advocacy groups, and political leaders raised grave concerns over how ordinary people could afford lifesaving treatment, warning that protests could erupt if the government did not act.

Chief Minister Sarma’s prompt intervention and the hospital’s decision to temporarily roll back the fees have, at least for now, calmed tensions. The formal review at the cabinet meeting will determine the future of the hospital’s fee structure.