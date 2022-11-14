PM Modi To Leave For Bali Today To Attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Bali on Monday to attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia, which will host leaders of 20 countries -- representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, and about two-thirds of the world's population -- for talks on key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral interactions with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia and brief them on India's evolving G20 priorities. This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will hold the presidency of the G20 Summit from 1st December 2022 for a one-year period, and the presidency handover will take place during the Summit in Bali.

"India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and a lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times," PM Modi said at the launch of India's G20 logo last week.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic and developmental issues.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of contemporary relevance, including the state of global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation etc.

The Bali Summit, slated for November 15-16, comprises three working sessions at the leaders' level, in which PM Modi will be participating. These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation, and a session on health.

In a special press briefing on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said G20 deliberations have acquired a greater salience in the current global economic and political context.