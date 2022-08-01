Assam CEO Releases New Forms Ahead Of Aadhaar Linking Process

The Election Commission of Assam on Monday held a special session at Cotton University where new application forms were released.
This comes after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Nitin Khade had announced on Saturday that the process of linking Aadhaar to Voter ID in the state will begin from August 1.
Khade had said that the existing application forms would be tweaked in order to include the new changes.
He was also present at the sitting today where discussions were held over the amendment of voter list in the state.
In addition, senior officials of the Kamrup metropolitan district administration were also present at the meeting along with over a hundred students.
New voters will be able to register their names to the voter list with the help of form number 6. They will also be able to register with their Aadhaar number.
Meanwhile, the form 8(A) of the voter list has been abolished, informed the CEO.
It may be noted that changes to the voter list will be done four times a year instead of once, from now on, according to Khade.