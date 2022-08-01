Assam CEO Releases New Forms Ahead Of Aadhaar Linking Process

The Election Commission of Assam on Monday held a special session at Cotton University where new application forms were released.

This comes after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Nitin Khade had announced on Saturday that the process of linking Aadhaar to Voter ID in the state will begin from August 1.

Khade had said that the existing application forms would be tweaked in order to include the new changes.

He was also present at the sitting today where discussions were held over the amendment of voter list in the state.