Daughter Of Former Andhra CM N T Rama Rao Found Dead At Her House

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad on Monday.

Police said that Uma Maheswari, the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao is suspected to have died by suicide at her home in Hyderabad’s Jubilee hills.

However, Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand informed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Officials informed that a case has been registered in the matter and investigation has been initiated.