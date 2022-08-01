Daughter Of Former Andhra CM N T Rama Rao Found Dead At Her House

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad on Monday.
Police said that Uma Maheswari, the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao is suspected to have died by suicide at her home in Hyderabad’s Jubilee hills.
However, Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand informed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.
Officials informed that a case has been registered in the matter and investigation has been initiated.
It may be noted that Uma Maheswari is the youngest of 12 children of the former Andhra Pradesh CM.
Moreover, former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her sisters.
Police mentioned that Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members are currently at Uma Maheshwari’s home.