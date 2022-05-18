Ashok Gehlot Says Centre Pressuring States To Buy Imported Coal

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Centre was pressuring the states to purchase imported coal.

Gehlot alleged that states were being pressured to buy imported coal saying that it has been increased to 10 per cent of the total purchase.

He also urged the Centre to remove the requirement of purchasing imported coal at three times the price of coal produced in the country.

The Rajasthan CM said that his state may have to bear a burden of Rs 1,736 crore if it purchased the imported coal, which was around three times the price at which Coal India provided.

An official release quoting him read, “The Union ministry of power had issued an advisory in December 2021 to the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for 4 per cent imported coal blending and in April, it has been made mandatory to buy 10 per cent.”