Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb Saved From Chopper Mishap

The former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb was saved by a whisker on Saturday after prompt action by his pilot averted a major chopper mishap at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in capital Agartala.
The chopper meant to fly Biplab Deb from Agartala to Kailashahar reportedly faced some technical faults while the former Tripura CM was onboard.
The pilot of the chopper was quick to sense the danger and called-off the journey. He then suggested Deb to wait in the airport lobby.
However, Deb had to postpone his trip to Kailashahar after the faults could not be fixed even after hours of waiting.
Following the incident, allegations of negligence against the authorities have come to the fore.
Authorities also informed that a probe into the incident will likely be ordered soon.