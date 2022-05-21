Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb Saved From Chopper Mishap

The pilot of the chopper was quick to sense the danger and called-off the journey. He then suggested Deb to wait in the airport lobby.

However, Deb had to postpone his trip to Kailashahar after the faults could not be fixed even after hours of waiting.

Following the incident, allegations of negligence against the authorities have come to the fore.

Authorities also informed that a probe into the incident will likely be ordered soon.