Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia After 33 Die In Storm In Bihar

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased after 33 people across 16 districts of Bihar were killed in storm and lightning on Friday.
The chief minister’s office said that instructions will be given to provide assistance to the families affected after assessing the crop and house damage.
Several houses were destroyed and immense damage was caused in Bihar after storms hit several parts of the state on Thursday.
The locals of Katihar were affected after roofs of several houses were blown away and electric poles fell off and trees were uprooted due to storms.
CM Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives. He wrote in Hindi on Twitter, “The government will grant aid of ₹ 4 lakh each to the family of those who died due to the storm and lightning.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his anguish at the incident.
He tweeted in Hindi, “Deeply saddened to know about the number of deaths due to thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Bihar. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in the relief and rescue work of the victims.”