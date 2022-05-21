Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia After 33 Die In Storm In Bihar

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased after 33 people across 16 districts of Bihar were killed in storm and lightning on Friday.

The chief minister’s office said that instructions will be given to provide assistance to the families affected after assessing the crop and house damage.

Several houses were destroyed and immense damage was caused in Bihar after storms hit several parts of the state on Thursday.

The locals of Katihar were affected after roofs of several houses were blown away and electric poles fell off and trees were uprooted due to storms.