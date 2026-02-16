Assam CM Announces Multiple Job Openings at Tata’s Jagiroad Semiconductor Plant

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced multiple job openings at the Tata Semiconductor and Assembly Test Facility in Jagiroad.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said, “Good news for our youth! Tata Electronics is hiring for multiple positions at its semiconductor facility at Jagiroad. If you fulfill the criteria of the positions and have the requisite experience, scan the QR code and apply.|

According to the details shared by the CM, Tata Electronics will hold an exclusive walk-in recruitment drive on February 21 and 22, 2026, for its upcoming Semiconductor and Assembly Test Facility at Jagiroad. Interested candidates must submit their applications by February 19, 2026.

The recruitment drive will take place at the MDP Building, Training and Placement Cell near the Chemical Engineering Building at Assam Engineering College. Candidates are required to reach the venue before 9 AM with their CVs. Interviews will begin at 10 AM on both days.

Applicants must have a minimum of three years of relevant experience. The company is hiring for several positions including SMT Process Engineering Manager, SMT Process/Equipment Engineer and Technician, SMT Assembly Equipment Manager, Test Product/Process/Development/Hardware Engineer, Test Equipment Manager, Test PCBA/Debug Technician, Equipment Manager/Technician (Manufacturing), Production Planning Control (PPC), Industrial Engineer, Manufacturing System Engineer, TLA Commissioning Engineer/Technician, Quality Lead/Engineer/Technician, QMS Engineer/Lead, Supplier Quality Engineer, SPC Engineer/Technician, Failure Analysis and Reliability Engineer/Technician, and Program Manager.

Only shortlisted candidates will proceed through the interview process

