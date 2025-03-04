Jagiroad's Electronic City to Be Named After Ratan Tata: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad will be named Ratan Tata Electronic City to honor the legacy of industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. The decision, made during a Cabinet meeting, aims to pay tribute to the visionary leader, who passed away on October 9, 2024..

The Chief Minister expressed that Mr. Tata's bold decision to establish the semiconductor plant in Assam had proven to be a game changer for the state’s industrial landscape. "If Ratan Tata had not made this daring move, Assam would not have witnessed such an overwhelming response from top industrialists and investors," Mr. Sarma remarked.

The Ratan Tata Electronic City will be a pioneering hub in Northeast India, dedicated to semiconductor technology and advanced electronics. It will encompass the semiconductor plant, an electronic park, and the proposed Electronic City township.

The Tata Group has long been associated with Assam, having made early investments in the region’s tea industry. The semiconductor plant, with an estimated investment of Rs 27,000 crore, is poised to position Assam as a major player in the nation’s semiconductor industry.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Assam, Mr. Tata was awarded the state’s highest civilian honor, the Assam Baibhav, in 2022. Beyond his business acumen, the late industrialist also made a lasting impact on the state’s healthcare sector, particularly in cancer care. His vision for cancer treatment in Assam aimed to provide affordable healthcare to underprivileged patients, reinforcing his legacy as a philanthropist.