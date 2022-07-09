Assam CM Assures Stern Action Against Culprits Abetting Suicide Of Activist

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the residence of animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria to offer his condolences after the latter died by suicide following death threats.
CM Sarma put forward his apology to the family of the deceased and said that the entire situation came to be due to the failure of the administration.
He said, “It is a complete failure of Dibrugarh district administration. I will take stern action against whoever the culprits are.”
Meanwhile, police in Dibrugarh arrested two people in connection with the suicide of Vineet Bagaria on charges of abetting suicide.
They have been identified as Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma and were arrested from Lumding in Assam.
However, two more accused in the case, Sanjay Sarma and Izaz Khan are absconding.
It may be noted that Vineet Bagaria hanged himself at his residence located in the Shani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh on Thursday.
He was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on the way with doctors declared him brought dead.
Prior to his death, Vineet had recorded a video of himself accusing Baidullah Khan, Sanjay Sharma and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally torturing his family over a piece of property.
Vineet was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People (AWP), an NGO which takes care of stray dogs. He and his group have saved many dogs.