Assam CM Assures Stern Action Against Culprits Abetting Suicide Of Activist

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the residence of animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria to offer his condolences after the latter died by suicide following death threats.

CM Sarma put forward his apology to the family of the deceased and said that the entire situation came to be due to the failure of the administration.

He said, “It is a complete failure of Dibrugarh district administration. I will take stern action against whoever the culprits are.”

Meanwhile, police in Dibrugarh arrested two people in connection with the suicide of Vineet Bagaria on charges of abetting suicide.

They have been identified as Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma and were arrested from Lumding in Assam.