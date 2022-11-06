Assam Police Will Throw 'Communal' BJP, AIUDF In Brahmaputra: Bhupen Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the people of Assam will "throw" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to the river Brahmaputra in coming days.

Calling AIUDF and BJP communal forces, Bhupen Kumar Borah said that, the people of Assam will not accept communal forces like AIUDF and BJP.

"The people have now realised that communal forces like AIUDF and BJP are not good for society," he added.

"Assam is a society of assimilation, a culturally rich society and the people are now decided that they will throw the communal forces to the river Brahmaputra," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on November 1 from Dhubri, the Assam Congress chief said that they have received a good response from the general public so far.

"Rahul Gandhi is our leader and we are following his footsteps. Accordingly, we have completed six days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam which was started from Dhubri on November 1. We will cover 13 districts, 46 assembly constituencies and nine parliamentary constituencies and will cover 835 km within 60 days. Today is the sixth day and we completed almost 70 km. Tomorrow we will start from Bongaigaon," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.