Assam CM Distributes 6,670 Scooters Under Sakhi Express Scheme

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the distribution ceremony of scooters, numbering 6,670, among "community cadres" under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission's Sakhi Express scheme for the financial year 2021-22.

In the 2020-21 financial year, a total of 4,238 scooters were distributed under "Jeevika Sakhi Express" scheme ASRLM, taking the total number of distributed scooters too 10,908. Beneficiaries of "Sakhi Express" includes "Krishi Sakhi", "Bima Sakhi", "Pashu Sakhi", "Jivika Sakhi", among others who, as "community cadres" work towards mobilizing and members of self-help groups in their fields.

Speaking at the event held at the Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence the "Sakhis" who have been presented with scooters by ASRLM would work dedicatedly towards mobilizing and motivating members of self-help groups towards achieving financial self-sufficiency and independence.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence the members of female-run self-help groups achieving success in their endeavour will be a huge boost towards transforming Assam into one of the top states in terms of per capita gross state domestic product.

Speaking on the importance of credit inflow in business ventures of all magnitude, Dr. Sarma praised the state's self-help groups for timely repayment of their loan instalments to banks and other financial institutions. This, the Chief Minister stated, would ensure the bad loan component under priority-sector lending would remained within tolerable limit, thus leading to further infusion of funds for expansion of activities by the self-help groups.

Referring to the dependence of Assam on products such as milk, egg, edible oil, cereals, among others, on other states of the country, the Chief Minister said self-help groups operating at a very small magnitude in terms of activities should strive to transform their operations into production units of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), so that they can avail various benefits in terms of loan, tax subsidy, etc as formulated by the government from time to time.