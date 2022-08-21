IndiGo Flight Lands Safely In Kolkata After Smoke Warning

A Kolkata bound IndiGo flight landed safely after detecting smoke in the cargo hold area on Sunday.

The IndiGo 6E-2513 flight was coming from Delhi and was headed for Kolkata during which the pilot requested Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC) for priority landing after detecting smoke in the cargo area.

Kolkata ATC contacted airport fire brigade for a safe landing of the flight.

A statement from IndiGo said that all the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilot before landing.

The statement from the airline read, “The pilots followed their SOPs and prioritised the landing at Kolkata. Post-arrival necessary inspections were carried out. The warning was confirmed as spurious. Necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress.”