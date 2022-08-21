Assam

Assam Govt Hands Financial Aid To Victims Of Manipur Landslide

The deputy commissioner of Morigaon, Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia and MLA Ramakant Deori were also present at the event.
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika distributing the financial aid to the victims of Manipur landslide
Pratidin Time

The Assam government on Sunday distributed ex-gratia cheques to the families of the victims who died or were injured in the massive landslides that occurred in Manipur in June this year.

A total of 16 families of workers of the Morigaon district of Assam, who were killed in the landslides in Manipur’s Tupul district on June 30, received Rs 2 lakhs each.

Moreover, five workers who sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident, received Rs 25,000 each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Assam cabinet minister for water resources, Pijush Hazarika and forest rehabilitation minister Chandra Mohan Patowary handed over the ex-gratia cheques to the kin of the victims at a formal event at Lahorighat.

The deputy commissioner of Morigaon, Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia and MLA Ramakant Deori were also present at the event.

Speaking there, minister Patowary mentioned that the Assam government will take proper steps for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Morigaon district of the state in the landslide incident in Manipur.

Morigaon
Pijush Hazarika
Victims
Financial Aid
Manipur Landslide

