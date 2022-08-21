Assam Govt Hands Financial Aid To Victims Of Manipur Landslide

The Assam government on Sunday distributed ex-gratia cheques to the families of the victims who died or were injured in the massive landslides that occurred in Manipur in June this year.

A total of 16 families of workers of the Morigaon district of Assam, who were killed in the landslides in Manipur’s Tupul district on June 30, received Rs 2 lakhs each.

Moreover, five workers who sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident, received Rs 25,000 each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.