Assam CM Hands Rs 10,000 Seed Capital to 24,478 Women in West Goalpara

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a major push for women’s entrepreneurship by distributing seed capital of Rs 10,000 each to 24,478 women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in West Goalpara.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Chief Minister said the scheme is aimed at encouraging women to become financially independent by starting small businesses at the grassroots level. He underlined that empowering women economically not only strengthens families but also boosts the overall local economy.

Sarma said the state government remains committed to supporting women entrepreneurs through financial assistance and institutional backing. The MMUA scheme, he added, has been designed to help women take their first steps into entrepreneurship and gradually expand their ventures with confidence.

Alongside the distribution of seed capital, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Sub-Divisional Office in West Goalpara, a move expected to improve administrative services and governance in the area.

In another development, Sarma dedicated a newly constructed swimming pool and a cricket pavilion at the D.N. Singh Stadium. These facilities are expected to improve sports infrastructure in the district and provide better opportunities for young athletes to train and compete.

